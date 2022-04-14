Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia McCoy 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220414-N-GW654-1618 OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. (Apr. 14, 2022) – Two MH-60S Seahawks assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 receive fuel from a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361) on April 14. HSC-21 participated in a proof of concept showing the capabilities of Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) by utilizing both manned and unmanned aircraft to accomplish a mission, which included manned refueling of MH-60s assisted by two CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to HMH-361, and MUMT search and rescue operations utilizing an unmanned MQ-8B and two manned MH-60S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 18:03
    Photo ID: 7145828
    VIRIN: 220414-N-GW654-1618
    Resolution: 4398x2749
    Size: 810.68 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Olympia McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    CH-53E Super Stallion

