HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

220413-N-EV253-1315 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Apr. 13, 2022) – An MQ-8B Firescout, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, is recovered following a personnel recovery exercise in a simulated contested environment, April 13. HSC-21 participated in a dynamic proof-of-concept event in which two MH-60S helicopters conducted search and rescue operations alongside an MQ-8B Firescout unmanned aircraft system. Also during the event, two CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361) conducted aerial refueling of the MH-60Ss. The event demonstrated the advanced capabilities and capacity inherent in operations that incorporate manned-unmanned teaming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

