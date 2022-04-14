Students attending the Noncommissioned Officer Academy at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center stretch before a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The NCOA is the second level of Enlisted Professional Military Education and prepares Technical Sergeants to manage and lead units. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7144538
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-DT029-0027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running towards leadership [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT