Students attending the Noncommissioned Officer Academy at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center begin a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The NCOA is the second level of Enlisted Professional Military Education and prepares Technical Sergeants to manage and lead units. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 22:11 Photo ID: 7144536 VIRIN: 220414-F-DT029-0074 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.74 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running towards leadership [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.