Running towards leadership

Staff Sgt. Corey Easley and Tech. Sgt. Anthony Garcia, Noncomissioned Officer Academy students, race to the finish a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The NCOA program focuses on the four areas of culture, leadership, problem solving, and mission to enable NCOs to lead their units and overcome challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
