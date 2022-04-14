Running towards leadership

Cadre members of the Noncommissioned Officer Academy at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center finish up a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The goal of the NCOA program is to provide the best academic program possible by instilling relevant and solution-focused leadership attributes to enhance military organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7144535
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-DT029-0161
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
