Running towards leadership

Warrior Flight, a Noncommissioned Officer Academy class at the Binnicker Professional Military Education Center, poses for a group photo after a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The NCOA program at JBPHH is one of four programs outside the continental United States and opens its doors to students from other U.S. military branches and countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

