Running towards leadership

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Zavier LeGrand, Noncommissioned Officer Academy student, leads his flight in stretches before a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The Binnicker Professional Military Education Center at JBPHH is one of 11 centers that host NCOA worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 22:11
