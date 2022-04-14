Tech. Sgt. Zavier LeGrand, Noncommissioned Officer Academy student, leads his flight in stretches before a school run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2022. The Binnicker Professional Military Education Center at JBPHH is one of 11 centers that host NCOA worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7144537
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-DT029-0046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running towards leadership [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
