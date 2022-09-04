Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March [Image 7 of 8]

    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Service members from multiple Kosovo Force partner nations prepare to start the Danish Contingent March at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 8, 2022. More than 800 KFOR service members took part in the 25 km DANCON March to demonstrate the physical preparedness of partner armies and build esprit de corps amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    DANCON
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

