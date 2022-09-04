Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Service members from multiple Kosovo Force partner nations prepare to start the Danish Contingent March at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 8, 2022. More than 800 KFOR service members took part in the 25 km DANCON March to demonstrate the physical preparedness of partner armies and build esprit de corps amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

