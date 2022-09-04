CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Flags representing the partner nations of Kosovo Force fly at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo during the Danish Contingent March, April 8, 2022. More than 800 KFOR service members took part in the 25 km DANCON March to demonstrate the physical preparedness of partner armies and build esprit de corps amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7142542
|VIRIN:
|220409-Z-AI686-1139
|Resolution:
|6279x4186
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT