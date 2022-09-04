Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Service members from the Armed Forces of Romania participate in the Danish Contingent March outside Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 8, 2022. More than 800 Kosovo Force service members took part in the 25 km DANCON March to demonstrate the physical preparedness of partner armies and build esprit de corps amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rolando Sierra, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

