Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers stand together just prior to the start of the Danish Contingent March at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 8, 2022. More than 800 Kosovo Force service members took part in the 25 km DANCON March to demonstrate the physical preparedness of partner armies and build esprit de corps amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

