Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March [Image 6 of 8]

    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    04.09.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Catherine Bean 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Service members from multiple Kosovo Force partner nations participate in the Danish Contingent March outside Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 8, 2022. More than 800 KFOR service members took part in the 25 km DANCON March to demonstrate the physical preparedness of partner armies and build esprit de corps amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Catherine Bean, 116th IBCT)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7142546
    VIRIN: 220409-Z-EH934-1012
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Catherine Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March
    Kosovo Force service members participate in DANCON March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    DANCON
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT