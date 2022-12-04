KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – A service member with the Swiss Air Force looks out the window of a U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a multinational, multi-ship flight across the Kosovo Force's Regional Command – East area of operations, April 12, 2022. The multinational flight brought together aircraft and aircrews from Switzerland, Croatia and the U.S. in order to develop interoperability and better hone aircrew abilities while operating in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

