Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo [Image 8 of 8]

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – A service member with the Swiss Air Force looks out the window of a U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a multinational, multi-ship flight across the Kosovo Force's Regional Command – East area of operations, April 12, 2022. The multinational flight brought together aircraft and aircrews from Switzerland, Croatia and the U.S. in order to develop interoperability and better hone aircrew abilities while operating in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 03:24
    Photo ID: 7142427
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-HG995-1185
    Resolution: 5869x4192
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT