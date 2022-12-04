Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo [Image 6 of 8]

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Aircrews from the U.S., Croatia and Switzerland discuss their upcoming flight in front of a U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 12, 2022. Flying helicopters from each of the three nations, the three aviation teams participated in the multi-ship flight across Kosovo Force’s Regional Command – East in order to enhance capabilities and interoperability when working in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 03:24
    Photo ID: 7142425
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-HG995-1143
    Resolution: 5996x4283
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo
    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT