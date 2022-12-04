KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Aircrews from the U.S., Croatia and Switzerland discuss their upcoming flight in front of a U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 12, 2022. Flying helicopters from each of the three nations, the three aviation teams participated in the multi-ship flight across Kosovo Force’s Regional Command – East in order to enhance capabilities and interoperability when working in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 03:24
|Photo ID:
|7142425
|VIRIN:
|220412-Z-HG995-1143
|Resolution:
|5996x4283
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
