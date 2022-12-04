CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Aircrews from the U.S., Croatia and Switzerland discuss their upcoming flight in front of a U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 12, 2022. Flying helicopters from each of the three nations, the three aviation teams participated in the multi-ship flight across Kosovo Force’s Regional Command – East in order to enhance capabilities and interoperability when working in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 03:24 Photo ID: 7142425 VIRIN: 220412-Z-HG995-1143 Resolution: 5996x4283 Size: 1.48 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.