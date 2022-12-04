KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Pettway, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, discusses aircraft procedures and safety with service members of the Swiss Air Force at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, prior to conducting a multinational, multi-ship flight April 12, 2022. Four service members from the Swiss Air Force were passengers on the Blackhawk helicopter during the multi-ship flight, which brought together aircraft from Switzerland, Croatia and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

