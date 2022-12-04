KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo – A Croatian Air Force Mil Mi-8 helicopter prepares to land at Camp Film City in Pristina, Kosovo, following a multinational, multi-ship flight around Kosovo Force’s Regional Command – East area of operations April 12, 2022. Flying helicopters from the U.S., Croatia and Switzerland, the three aviation teams participated in the multi-ship flight in order to enhance capabilities and interoperability when working in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

