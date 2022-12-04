Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo [Image 5 of 8]

    KFOR aviation hosts multinational flight across Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Grace, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot with 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, speaks to a pilot from the Swiss Air Force at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, prior to conducting a multinational, multi-ship flight April 12, 2022. The multinational flight operation allowed aviation teams from Kosovo Force to develop interoperability and better hone their abilities to operate in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

