U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

A formation of aircraft including a Royal Singapore Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, top left, U.S., Royal Thai, and Royal Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, center, and an RSAF JAS 39 GRIPEN, bottom left, fly in formation during Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand. Cope Tiger is an annual multilateral aerial exercise aimed at improving combat readiness and interoperability between the Republic of Singapore, Royal Thai and United States Air Forces, while concurrently enhancing the three nations' military relations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

