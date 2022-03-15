Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 16 of 16]

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of aircraft including a Royal Singapore Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, top left, U.S., Royal Thai, and Royal Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, center, and an RSAF JAS 39 GRIPEN, bottom left, fly in formation during Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand. Cope Tiger is an annual multilateral aerial exercise aimed at improving combat readiness and interoperability between the Republic of Singapore, Royal Thai and United States Air Forces, while concurrently enhancing the three nations' military relations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:32
    Wolf Pack
    COPE Tiger
    Allied Nations
    INDOPACOM
    CT22

