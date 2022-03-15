A formation of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons conduct refueling via a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand is an annual multilateral aerial exercise aimed at improving combat readiness and interoperability between the Republic of Singapore, Royal Thai and United States Air Forces, while concurrently enhancing the three nations' military relations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

