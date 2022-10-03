Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 12 of 16]

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Craig, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, inspects during Cope Tiger 2022 in Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 10, 2022. During COPE Tiger, the 8th Fighter Wing designs, plans and conducts CT22 in Thailand to highlight the alliance with the Governments of Thailand and Singapore and improve interoperability with the Royal Thai AF and Royal Singapore AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:31
    Photo ID: 7140564
    VIRIN: 220310-F-PH996-1324
    Resolution: 7789x4381
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    COPETiger2020
    CT22

