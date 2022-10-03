U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

Staff Sgt. Brandon Craig, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, inspects during Cope Tiger 2022 in Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 10, 2022. During COPE Tiger, the 8th Fighter Wing designs, plans and conducts CT22 in Thailand to highlight the alliance with the Governments of Thailand and Singapore and improve interoperability with the Royal Thai AF and Royal Singapore AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

