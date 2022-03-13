U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

Lt. Col. Christopher “Panton Lead” High, 35th Fighter Squadron commander, sits in briefing as the U.S. Air Force exercise director during COPE Tiger 2022 in Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 13, 2022. COPE Tiger is an annual multilateral large force aerial exercise conducted in Thailand which includes U.S., Thai and Singaporean military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

