    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 13 of 16]

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Christopher “Panton Lead” High, 35th Fighter Squadron commander, sits in briefing as the U.S. Air Force exercise director during COPE Tiger 2022 in Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 13, 2022. COPE Tiger is an annual multilateral large force aerial exercise conducted in Thailand which includes U.S., Thai and Singaporean military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:32
    Location: TH
    This work, U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    COPE Tiger
    Allied Nations
    INDOPACOM
    CT22

