    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 14 of 16]

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group participate in a foreign object debris check during Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 13, 2022. The 8th Fighter Wing stationed out of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, has contributed to the designing, planning and execution of CT22 in Thailand to highlight the alliance with the governments of Thailand and Singapore, and improve interoperability with the Royal Thai and Royal Singapore Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack
    COPE Tiger
    Allied Nations
    INDOPACOM
    CT22

