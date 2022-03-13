U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group participate in a foreign object debris check during Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 13, 2022. The 8th Fighter Wing stationed out of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, has contributed to the designing, planning and execution of CT22 in Thailand to highlight the alliance with the governments of Thailand and Singapore, and improve interoperability with the Royal Thai and Royal Singapore Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

