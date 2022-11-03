Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 11 of 16]

    U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jason Thomas, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, performs an exceptional release inspection during Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 11, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, forward deployed in support of Cope Tiger, an annual multilateral aerial exercise aimed at improving combat readiness and interoperability between the Republic of Singapore, Royal Thai, and United States Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    CT22
    COPE Tiger2020

