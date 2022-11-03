Master Sgt. Jason Thomas, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, performs an exceptional release inspection during Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, March 11, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, forward deployed in support of Cope Tiger, an annual multilateral aerial exercise aimed at improving combat readiness and interoperability between the Republic of Singapore, Royal Thai, and United States Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:31 Photo ID: 7140563 VIRIN: 220311-F-PH996-1248 Resolution: 7957x4476 Size: 2.5 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Singapore, and Thailand air forces participate in Cope Tiger 2022 at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.