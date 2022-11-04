ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

Mr. Yukikazu Kokuba, Okinawa Defense Association president, left, speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, during a courtesy call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. The ODA is a strong supporter of the U.S. military on Okinawa and an advocator for the U.S.-Japan alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

