ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

Mr. Yukikazu Kokuba, Okinawa Defense Association president, left, speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, during a courtesy call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. The ODA is a strong supporter of the U.S. military on Okinawa and an advocator for the U.S.-Japan alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|04.11.2022
|04.12.2022 00:22
|7138115
|220411-F-IV266-1011
|6048x4024
|14.82 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
