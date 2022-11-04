ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, left, and Mr. Yukikazu Kokuba, Okinawa Defense Association president, middle, present a certificate of appreciation to Senior Airman Deanna Adkins, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. Adkins was recognized for providing medical assistance and care to an ill Japanese passenger while on a commercial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 00:22
|Photo ID:
|7138111
|VIRIN:
|220411-F-IV266-1065
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
