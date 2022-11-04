ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, left, Mr. Yukikazu Kokuba, Okinawa Defense Association president, second to left, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command chief, right, present a certificate of appreciation and flowers to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Bodie, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron support NCO in charge and his spouse at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. Bodie was recognized for assisting a local Japanese elderly man from a burning truck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

