    ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen [Image 3 of 8]

    ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, left, and Mr. Yukikazu Kokuba, Okinawa Defense Association president, middle, present a certificate of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Egler, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. Egler was recognized for providing medical assistance and care to an ill Japanese passenger while on a commercial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 00:22
    Photo ID: 7138110
    VIRIN: 220411-F-IV266-1053
    Resolution: 5660x3766
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    18 AES
    733 AMS
    Okinawa Defense Association

