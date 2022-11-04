ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

Okinawa Defense Association members and 18th Wing members pose for a photo during an awards presentation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. The ODA held an award presentation on Kadena to recognize Airmen of the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for saving the lives of Japanese citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

