ODA recognizes 18th AES, 733rd AMS Airmen

From left to right, Mr. Yoshikazu Shimabukuro, Okinawa Defense Association vice president, Mr. Yukikazu Kokuba, Okinawa Defense Association president, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command chief, speak during a courtesy call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2022. The ODA is a strong supporter of the U.S. military on Okinawa and an advocator for the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

