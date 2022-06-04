Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, complete an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise on April 6, 2022. This exercise simulated a situation where an Airmen with proper qualifications to perform maintenance on a fuel tank, also known as an entrant, became unresponsive and needed to be extracted and brought to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 07:14
|Photo ID:
|7136587
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-GK375-509
|Resolution:
|4023x3712
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission readiness fueled through training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission readiness fueled through training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT