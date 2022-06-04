Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, complete an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise on April 6, 2022. This exercise simulated a situation where an Airmen with proper qualifications to perform maintenance on a fuel tank, also known as an entrant, became unresponsive and needed to be extracted and brought to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 07:14 Photo ID: 7136587 VIRIN: 220406-F-GK375-509 Resolution: 4023x3712 Size: 1.06 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission readiness fueled through training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.