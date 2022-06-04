Mission readiness fueled through training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katherine Mercado-Ramos, 86th Maintenance Squadron field systems journeyman, performs the duties of an attendant during an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. An attendant ensures that the entrant, who is a qualified Airman to perform maintenance inside the fuel tank, is responsive while fixing an issue with the aircraft fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

