Mission readiness fueled through training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katherine Mercado-Ramos, 86th Maintenance Squadron field systems journeyman, left, and Airman 1st Class Jecol Roy, 86 MXS fuel maintenance journeyman, right, extract an Airman from an aircraft fuel tank as part of an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. This exercise simulated a situation where 86 MXS Airmen responded to a fuel tank entrant becoming unresponsive and in need of extraction and medical care.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

