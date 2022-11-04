Mission readiness fueled through training

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katherine Mercado-Ramos, 86th Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katherine Mercado-Ramos, 86th Maintenance Squadron field systems journeyman, performs the duties of an attendant during an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. An attendant ensures that the entrant, who is a qualified Airman to perform maintenance inside the fuel tank, is responsive while fixing an issue with the aircraft fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron took part in an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022.



The exercise simulated a situation where an aircraft needed fuel tank maintenance requiring an Airman with proper qualifications, also known as an entrant, to go inside to fix the issue. The exercise included an emergency situation where the entrant became unconscious due to a broken respirator mask.



An 86th MXS Airman who ensures an entrant is responsive, also known as an attendant, alerted the Maintenance Operation Center, extracted the entrant from the fuel tank and brought them to a safe place with fresh air while awaiting emergency care.



This annual training provides first-hand experience on what to do in an emergency and ensures mission readiness.