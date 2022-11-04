Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission readiness fueled through training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    04.11.2022

    Story by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron took part in an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022.

    The exercise simulated a situation where an aircraft needed fuel tank maintenance requiring an Airman with proper qualifications, also known as an entrant, to go inside to fix the issue. The exercise included an emergency situation where the entrant became unconscious due to a broken respirator mask.

    An 86th MXS Airman who ensures an entrant is responsive, also known as an attendant, alerted the Maintenance Operation Center, extracted the entrant from the fuel tank and brought them to a safe place with fresh air while awaiting emergency care.

    This annual training provides first-hand experience on what to do in an emergency and ensures mission readiness.

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
    C130H
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    Training
    86 MXS
    Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise

