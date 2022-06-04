Mission readiness fueled through training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jecol Roy, 86th Maintenance Squadron fuel maintenance journeyman, removes a respirator mask from an Airman acting as an unresponsive fuel tank entrant during an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. Roy performed the duties of a runner during this simulated training where the entrant became unresponsive due to inhaling jet fumes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022