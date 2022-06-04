Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission readiness fueled through training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katherine Mercado-Ramos, 86th Maintenance Squadron field systems journeyman, left, and Airman 1st Class Jecol Roy, 86 MXS fuel maintenance journeyman, right, extract an Airman from an aircraft fuel tank as part of an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. This exercise provides Airmen with first-hand experience on how to respond to an emergency situation where an Airmen becomes unresponsive while performing maintenance on a fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    This work, Mission readiness fueled through training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

