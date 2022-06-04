Mission readiness fueled through training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katherine Mercado-Ramos, 86th Maintenance Squadron field systems journeyman, left, and Airman 1st Class Jecol Roy, 86 MXS fuel maintenance journeyman, right, extract an Airman from an aircraft fuel tank as part of an annual aircraft fuel tank extraction exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2022. This exercise provides Airmen with first-hand experience on how to respond to an emergency situation where an Airmen becomes unresponsive while performing maintenance on a fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

