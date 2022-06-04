Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 6 of 8]

    340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts in-flight refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 6, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon delivers airpower and showcases the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commitment to security and stability in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    340th EARS

