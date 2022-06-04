340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon

U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Evans, a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot assigned to 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, flies the aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility April 6, 2022. The 340th EARS deployed with the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

