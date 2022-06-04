U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Evans, a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot assigned to 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, inspects the outside of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th EARS before flight operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 6, 2022. The 340th EARS deployed with the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 04:57 Photo ID: 7136493 VIRIN: 220406-F-VS255-0041 Resolution: 5411x3478 Size: 4.84 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.