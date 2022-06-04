Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 3 of 8]

    340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Evans, left, and 1st Lt. Kyle Blanchette, KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilots assigned to 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, take off from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 6, 2022. The 340th EARS deployed with the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

