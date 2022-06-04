A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 6, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon delivers airpower and showcases the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commitment to security and stability in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 04:57 Photo ID: 7136498 VIRIN: 220406-F-VS255-0135 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.18 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.