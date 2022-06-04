340th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon

U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Evans, a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, adjusts the aileron trim of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th EARS before flight operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 6, 2022. The 340th EARS deployed with the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

