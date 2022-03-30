The tail of HC-130J Combat King II stands on the flightline during a Flagship dedication ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 30, 2022. The tail flash of Flagship aircraft are painted with white shadows to help the aircraft stand out among the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 16:06
|Photo ID:
|7132054
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-GE908-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft
