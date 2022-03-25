Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft [Image 1 of 6]

    23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 stands on the flightline after arriving at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. HC-130J 13-5785 was dedicated as the 23rd Wing’s Flagship and painted with the Flying Tigers teeth and eyes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 16:04
    Photo ID: 7132044
    VIRIN: 220325-F-GE908-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flagship
    23rd Wing
    HC-130J Combat King II

