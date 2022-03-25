23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft

HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 stands on the flightline after arriving at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. HC-130J 13-5785 was dedicated as the 23rd Wing’s Flagship and painted with the Flying Tigers teeth and eyes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

