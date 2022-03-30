U.S. Air Force Col. Russell “Bones” Cook, 23rd Wing commander, stands to show his name on the side of the 23rd Wing Flagship during a dedication ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 30, 2022. HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 was dedicated as the 23rd Wings Flagship, and given a unique paint job, as well as the commander's name on its side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7132051
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-GE908-1006
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT