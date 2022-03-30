23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft

U.S. Air Force Col. Russell “Bones” Cook, 23rd Wing commander, delivers a speech during a Flagship dedication ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 30, 2022. Flagship aircrafts are dedicated when an officer takes command of an operational unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

