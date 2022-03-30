U.S. Air Force Col. Russell “Bones” Cook, 23rd Wing commander, stands in front of HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 after a Flagship dedication ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 30, 2022. A Wing’s Flagship stands as a rallying point for the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 16:06 Photo ID: 7132052 VIRIN: 220330-F-GE908-1001 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.57 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.