U.S. Air Force Col. Russell “Bones” Cook, 23rd Wing commander, stands in front of HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 after a Flagship dedication ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 30, 2022. A Wing’s Flagship stands as a rallying point for the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft
