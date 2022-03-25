HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 awaits the ground crew after landing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. After being dedicated as the 23rd Wing’s Flagships, HC-130J 13-5785 was dubbed “The Whale Shark”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
23rd Wing dedicates new Flagship aircraft
