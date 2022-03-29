ATLANTIC OCEAN – Lance Cpl. Connor Westberry, a Aviation Ordnanceman assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit attaches a missile launcher to an AV-8B Harrier aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 06:03 Photo ID: 7131110 VIRIN: 220329-N-VM474-1010 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 949.62 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.