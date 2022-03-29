ATLANTIC OCEAN – Lance Cpl. Connor Westberry, a Aviation Ordnanceman assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit attaches a missile launcher to an AV-8B Harrier aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7131110
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-VM474-1010
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|949.62 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT