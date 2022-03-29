ATLANTIC OCEAN - Sailors hold a brief during a general quarters drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Clark)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7131109
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-XH769-1097
|Resolution:
|5696x3797
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT